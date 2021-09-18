Saturday, September 18, 2021
    CBN Vow to Prosecute Journalist For Economic Sabotage

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    The of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Friday vowed to track down the founder of AbokiFx, Oniwinde Adedotun, for foreign exchange sabotage.

    AbokiFX is an online platform that publishes live foreign exchange rates.

    CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele, while addressing journalists at the end of the 2-day MPC meeting in Abuja, accused the online platform of sabotaging the Nigerian economy by publishing speculative black market rates.

    He said, “We found him as a Nigerian who lives in England, and conducts this nefarious and criminal activity on our economy.

    “It is an economic sabotage and we will pursue him wherever he is. We will report him to international security agencies.

    We’ll track him, Mr. Oniwinde, we will find you, because we cannot allow you to continue to conduct an illegal activity that kills our economy.”

