Embattled separatist leader and Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has warned that no one should hold a protest or rally in his name.

Igboho, who is in detention in Benin Republic, reportedly sent a message from detention saying no one should attack public places and security personnel on the pretence of agitating for self-determination for Yoruba Nation.

This was disclosed in a press release entitled: ‘Warning Against Using Sunday Igboho’s Name Indiscriminately,’ which was signed and made available to journalists in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Thursday, by his lead counsel, Yomi Alliyu.

Aliyu explained that Igboho had instructed him that no one should come forward because of him or in his name.

He appealed to people to respect his family and not invite his mother for public functions, adding that he has no spokesperson for now and that anything that is said in his name should be disregarded, except the statement from his lead counsel.

The statement reads: “There is time for everything, Chief Sunday Adeyemo also known as Igboho Oosa, is desirous of respecting those murdered in his house on that black 1st July, 2021. In that wise, he has advised against staging any demonstration or rally in his name for the time being. He will also like people to respect his family by not calling his mum out for anything public.

“Igboho, for now, has no authentic mouthpiece anywhere. In that wise, people are advised to take anything said by anybody, claiming to be from him with a pinch of salt. The exception is the statement by his lead counsel. Let’s respect the dead.

“On no account should anybody attack any public place or security personnel on the pretence of agitating for the Yoruba Nation.”

Igboho is currently locked up in Benin Republic.

He was on July 20 arrested in Cotonou while trying to travel to Germany.

The Yoruba Nation agitator fled Nigeria after he was declared wanted by the Department of State Services, DSS, following the alleged discovery of weapons in his Ibadan residence.

He, however, denied owning the weapons found in his house, stressing that they were planted there by the security agency.

http://saharareporters.com/2021/09/17/theres-time-everything-no-one-should-hold-protest-or-rally-my-name-%E2%80%94-igboho-warns