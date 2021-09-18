Saturday, September 18, 2021
    DSS Reacts To Igboho’s N20 Billion Claim

    The Department of State Services (DSS) has said that it has not been informed about the court judgment ordering it to pay N20B in damages to Yoruba Nation agitator, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho.

    Peter Afunanya, spokesperson of the DSS who spoke on Friday said the court has not informed the DSS of the judgment.

    He said this when he was asked for the reaction of the DSS on the judgment.

    “The court possibly has not informed us. So, my official response is that I don’t have any comments, Afunanya said.”

    Earlier on Friday, Oyo State High court ruled in favour of Sunday Igboho against the DSS.

    The ruling by Justice Ladiran Akintola came in a suit filed by Chief Yomi Alliyu, the lawyer of the Yoruba nation agitator.

    He had prayed the court to order the DSS pay N500 billion damages for the invasion of Igboho’s Soka residence in Ibadan on 1 July.

    The court held that the invasion of the Yoruba nation agitator’s home was illegal.

    PM News

