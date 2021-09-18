The recent collapsed of the Chairman of Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, at a function on Identity management at the State House, Abuja, has once again calls for urgent medical reforms in the Health sector.

From the video trending online, there seems to be an absence of a medical team throughout the period of the incidence.

In the time past, things like this only happen during football games but has got some improvement in recent times.

The Minister of Health should as a matter of urgency calls for the adoption of a Policy that makes it mandatory for a medical team to be present at every public function in the country.

But for God’s help, the yesterday’s case would have been worse.

In addition to medical team being present at public function, such policy should also require public personnels to have a mandatory “hours sleeping check” to avert cases of stress related collapse.

As we wish Abdulrasheed Bawa well in his new role, we also enjoin him to take time out to take some rest. There’s life first before any role assigned.

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.