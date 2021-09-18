Nigeria’s former sports minister, Solomon Dalung has criticized his party, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC over the recent defection of Ex-aviation minister, Chief Femi Fani Kayode to the party.

Dalung, in a lengthy statement seen by Naija247news also attacked the leadership of the party as being ‘insensitive’ to the plight of Nigerians.

The statement read in full; “I have insulated this dialogue from partisan discussions of issues deliberately to reinforce confidence of people in genuine conservation around peaceful coexistence. However, whenever political actors squandered the goodwill on the platter of reckless inordinate ambitious, peace is definitely threatened. Therefore, our conversation will consider certain political developments with its attendant consequences on the stability of the country.”

“In the whole of my existence, I have not be ashamed of myself like yesterday, when I watched Femi Fani Kayode standing by the President in the State House in Abuja. I have have no problems with peoples political affiliations but I have issues with the manner the confidence and goodwill of Nigerians is been gambled with recklessly by clueless political elites. Could recruitment of political liabilities in the face of raving insecurity that have claimed lives of many innocent Nigerians who voted for us be the priority now?.”

“What has happened to humanity of APC leaders that we are so insensitive to the mode of the nation? If we have such political strategies of conquering political opponents like Ben Oyade, Umaihi, Matawale and Femi Fani Kayode, then why have we failed to deploy same to defeat boko haram, banditry, unknown gunmen, kidnapping etc?”

“It is evident from the body languages of APC leaders that the security and the walfare of Nigerians is inconsequential rather grabbing of power by fire by force in 2023 is a task that must be achieved. Nigerians do not deserve this treatment from a party that portrayed itself as populist merely to grab power and turned its back against them.”

“This wasn’t our mission when we mobilised Nigerians to trust us with power in 2015, we have a defined mission of fixing the country because we trusted the President based on his credentials but no right thinking founding member of the party can defend the current lost of bearing and direction staring at us.”

“As the country continues to bleed the only reaction of government is to insult the psychology of Nigerians with pictures of discredited political hawkers seeking refuge on political pilgrimages to Aso Rock. Or combative press statements from overzealous aides who usually throw caution to the winds.”

“The fear of APC is the beginning of wisdom, once a corrupt politician joins APC his sins are forgiven, all corruption charges will be automatically dropped and compensations with juicy appointments will follow. Loyalty in APC party is a capital offence, no wonder Femi Fani Kayode insulted President Buhari and swore he will preferred to die than joining APC. He is now the latest political bride of the President whom he earlier called a “criminal”. I was expecting him to apologise to Mr. President and Nigerians but shamelessly he was singing a new song. “FFK is my boy, if you give him food, he will praise and sing for you….” according to President Obasanjo. Now that he is on the dinning table with President Buhari, he is no more clueless but a saint. How can Nigeria move to the next level with stomach infrastructure leeches like FFK?”

“If this is what our party can offer at this critical stage of our national history, then Nigeria has enter one chance. Those accused of corruption are now strategically positioned and calling the shots while those who struggled with the party have been sightline wearing shame. With what is happening, Nigerians have been taken for granted because the integrity of the moral foundation of APC is premised on deceit and cannot deliver on it promises. I weep for the politics of this country, because if these are our angels, then hell is empty while the devils are ruling us.”

“Is hope lost for the struggle to fix Nigeria? Certainly not, according to a classical political thinker, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good people to do nothing about it”. Therefore, no regret whatsoever we thought of changing the social order. This current political order has been attacked by corona virus, currently on oxygen in isolation centre, only those with PPE can visit the centre.”

“From every indication, the APC is under siege by power grabbers who can only be stopped by petition to God in heaven, so Nigerians let’s pray. Juma’at mubarak.”