Saturday, September 18, 2021
More
    Ticker Tape by TradingView
    NationalRegions

    I Am No Longer A Member of Yoruba Nation, IPOB, Says Fani-Kayode “I’m A Nationalist”

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    0
    4

    Must read

    Naija247news Editorial Teamhttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has said that he is now solely committed to the Unity of Nigeria

    Appearing on Channels TV on Thursday night shortly after his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to the ruling All progressives Congress, FFK disclosed that he is now working to keep Nigeria as ‘one’ adding that he was no longer party to conversations about dividing the nation.

    He said: “I am committed to keeping Nigeria together. I am also committed to ensuring that those who want to break up Nigeria are reached out to and spoken to with respect, love and compassion rather than say kill them all”

    “That’s my position and i believe that’s more productive so long as you don’t pick up arms to kill policemen, you don’t pick up arms to kill innocent Hausa-Fulanis, Innocent Yorubas or Innocent Igbos, you don’t target people because of their religious beliefs, as long as you don’t do that, you will be my friend.”

    “You can remain my friend as long you don’t indulge in violence”

    “We must ensure that we work together to keep this country one.”

    Previous article2023: Presidency Paid Fani-kayode To Deceive Nnamdi Kanu – Ohaneze
    Next articleKwam1 And Adebayo Olasoju Visit Tinubu In London
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com