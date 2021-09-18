Former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has said that he is now solely committed to the Unity of Nigeria

Appearing on Channels TV on Thursday night shortly after his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to the ruling All progressives Congress, FFK disclosed that he is now working to keep Nigeria as ‘one’ adding that he was no longer party to conversations about dividing the nation.

He said: “I am committed to keeping Nigeria together. I am also committed to ensuring that those who want to break up Nigeria are reached out to and spoken to with respect, love and compassion rather than say kill them all”

“That’s my position and i believe that’s more productive so long as you don’t pick up arms to kill policemen, you don’t pick up arms to kill innocent Hausa-Fulanis, Innocent Yorubas or Innocent Igbos, you don’t target people because of their religious beliefs, as long as you don’t do that, you will be my friend.”

“You can remain my friend as long you don’t indulge in violence”

“We must ensure that we work together to keep this country one.”