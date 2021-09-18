Saturday, September 18, 2021
More
    Ticker Tape by TradingView
    Political partiesNews Feature

    My Defection To APC Is Not Finance-Related – Femi Fani-Kayode To Seun Okinbaloye

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    0
    8

    Must read

    Naija247news Editorial Teamhttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Seun Okinbaloye of Channels TV asked FFK if his defection to APC was Finance-related.

    Previous articlePolice Dismiss 2 Officers Over Assault In Delta
    Next articleKumuyi Not Only Preaches Holiness, But Lives It Himself -VP
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com