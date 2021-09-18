Sunday, September 19, 2021
    Naira remain weakened in the FX market as Foreign Reserve sustained its increments

    The Naira during the week remains weakened against the US Dollar in the FX market as it depreciated both in the parallel market and I&E Window by 4.59% and 0.21%, respectively to close on Friday at ₦570/USD and ₦412.88 in the previous week.

    The Nigeria Foreign Reserve sustained its increments for the third consecutive week as it rose by $507.08 million from the closing position of $34.86Bn (Friday, 10th September 2021) to $35.37 billion on Thursday 16th September 2021.

