The Naira during the week remains weakened against the US Dollar in the FX market as it depreciated both in the parallel market and I&E Window by 4.59% and 0.21%, respectively to close on Friday at ₦570/USD and ₦412.88 in the previous week.

The Nigeria Foreign Reserve sustained its increments for the third consecutive week as it rose by $507.08 million from the closing position of $34.86Bn (Friday, 10th September 2021) to $35.37 billion on Thursday 16th September 2021.