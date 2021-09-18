U.S. sanctions several Hong Kong-based Chinese entities over Iran -website

WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) – The United States issued Iran-related sanctions targeting several Hong Kong-based Chinese entities, according to a notice posted on the U.S. Department of Treasury website on Friday.

The entities listed include Black Drop Intl Co Ltd, China 49 Group Co Ltd, Damineh Optic Ltd, PCA Xiang Gang Ltd, Taiwan Be Charm Trading Co Ltd, Victory Somo Group HK Ltd, Yummy Be Charm Trading HK Ltd, the department said.

(This story corrects to clarify sanctions)

Reporting by Susan Heavey