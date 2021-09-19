Obadiah Mailafia, economist, former CBN deputy governor dies

Obadiah Mailafia, a renowned Nigerian economist who served as deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has died, Our sources learnt

Obadiah Mailafia, born on December 24, 1956 died on Sunday morning at the National Hospital, Abuja – the nation’s foremost public health facility.

Mailafia hailed from Randa in Christian-dominated Southern Kaduna, Kaduna State.

Mailafia, who taught economics at different institutions was also a renowned columnist in the newspaper industry.

Mailafia spent the latter part of his years advocating for a solution to the protracted insecurity in Nigeria.

Mailafia, a critic of the President Buhari-led administration contested the 2019 presidential election under the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

He worked at the African Development Bank (AfDB) and served as CBN deputy governor between 2005 and 2007.

He started his education at Musha Sudan United Mission School from 1964 to 1969 and proceeded to Mada Hills Secondary School, Akwanga, Nasarawa, from 1970 to 1974.

Mailafia later proceeded to Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where he bagged a first-class degree in Economics.