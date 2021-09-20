In continuation of its ward tour, the APC support group for Andy Uba has intensified its efforts in sensitizing APC faithfuls in the wards in Onitsha North Local Government areas on the need to close ranks and work with concerted efforts towards achieving victory for the party at the forthcoming governorship elections in the state.

Addressing a cross-section of residents and party faithfuls in Ward I, a member of the APC National Campaign Committee for Anambra Elections and 2-time member of the House of Representatives for Onitsha Federal Constituency, Hon Gozie Agbakoba, reiterated the straitegy of polling booth-by-polling booth mobilisation system, stressing that party members should work assiduously towards winning their polling booths at the polls.

Hon Agbakoba who is also a BOT member, ward-to-ward ambassador (WWA) explained that past electoral data was being studied to identify areas of voting where the party did not perform well in order to redress the situation.

He stated that the party agent would be adequately provided with all necessary logistics and security to enable them discharge their duties effectively.

Hon Agbakoba disclosed that the group would soon organise a sensitisation/harmonisation workshop at the Sharon Hall, Onitsha.

In his contribution, the zonal coordinator APC Ward-To-Ward Ambassadors (WWA) South East Zone, Comrade Akunwata Ejor Ojiba, called for all hands to be on deck towards ensuring the success of the Andy-4-Govenor Project.

Chief Ojiba, who is a former governorship candidate of ACPN in the 2017 governorship election in Anambra State, expressed confidence in the victory of Andy Ubah in the November 6th elections considering current political evection favour of APC.

He reminded the party faithful that verifiable data would determine individual performances at the various polling units.

He described Senator Andy Ubah as the divine game changer that would rescue the state from the present visionless leadership and collapse infrastructures.

In this speech, the local government coordinator, APC Support Group for Andy Ubah, Hon Victor Mba, decried double crossing and betrayal attitude among some unscrupulous members of the party and warned that it would no longer be business as usual in the present political set-up.

He admonished prospective party agents to sit up and ensure they discharge their assignments diligently and strive to win their polling units and wards.

Hon Mba urged the party faithful to guide their voter’s cards jealously and shun any financial inducement from opposition parties.

He urged APC members of the ward to remain courageous and focused, adding that they would be adequately equipped with working tools and logistics at the polling unit level.

The coordinator for Ward I APC Support Group for Andy Ubah, Hon Fidelis Nkwocha expressed delight at the attendance of APC chieftains at the interactive session and pledged to reliable efforts in ensuring victory for the party at the ward.

Earlier, an APC stakeholder in Onitsha North LGA, Chief Nnabuenyi Jude Oniah called for concerted efforts of all factions of the party, adding that all the factions should unite and eschew divisive tendencies.

According to Chief Oniah, all should close ranks and work with unity of purpose towards realising the Andy Ubah for Governor aspiration.

He advocated the adoption of polling-unit-by-polling-unit, door-to-door and family-by-family canvassing strategy.