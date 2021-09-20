Monday, September 20, 2021
    Chief Of Army Staff Visits Governor Sanwo-Olu At Lagos House (Pictures)

    Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) this morning, received The Chief of Army of Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya on a Courtesy Visit at the Lagos House, Marina.

