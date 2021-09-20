Court Sacks New Kano Emirs, Dissolve Four Emirates

A Kano High Court on Thursday nullified the creation of four new Emirate Councils in the state by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

While also sacking the Emirs appointed over those Emirates, the court described the appointments as illegal.

It would be recalled that the state government created four Emirate Councils of Bichi, Karaye, Gaya and Rano

However, on Thursday in his judgment, Justice Justice Usman Naába, said the creation of the Emirates and the appointment of the Emirs were illegal.

It would also be recalled that Governor Ganduje assented to the bill creating the new Emirates on Wednesday, May 8 the same day it was passed by a unanimous decision of members of the State Assembly.

Justice Na’aba said the law creating the emirates is not in compliance with the constitution.

The suit was instituted by the former House of Assembly member, representing Gwarzo constituency, Muhammad Nasir against Kano State Government, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Commissioner for Justice, Kano State House of Assembly, and Speaker.

While speaking on the judgement, counsel to the plaintiff, Barr. Maliki Kuliya expressed happiness over the judgment.

According to him, “they were not expecting anything short of this as the law is very clear.”

However, the defence counsel, Barr. Ibrahim Muktar said the defence team needs to ruminate over the judgement.