Monday, September 20, 2021
More
    Ticker Tape by TradingView
    TechnologyCryptocurrency

    El Salvador buys 150 more bitcoins, president says

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    0
    5

    Must read

    Naija247news Editorial Teamhttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Sept 20 (Reuters) – El Salvador has bought 150 more bitcoins, President Nayib Bukele announced, taking the Central American country’s holdings of the volatile cryptocurrency to 700 coins.

    “We just bought dip,” Bukele tweeted late on Sunday, referring to a recent slump in bitcoin prices.

    Earlier this month, El Salvador became the first country to adopt bitcoin as an official currency along side the U.S. dollar.

    Reporting by Nelson Renteria; Writing by Frank Jack Daniel; Editing by David Alire Garcia

    Previous articleStock Recommendation – Monday, 20th September, 2021
    Next articleBitcoin falls as much as 10% as risky assets tumble globally, regulatory concerns intensify
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com