Femi Fani-Kayode’s marital life speaks more about his personality than anything else, IgbereTV has observed.

His recent decamp to the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) and his meeting with President Buhari even after he had insulted President Buhari severally, left many Nigerians in shock.

But on careful observation of his marital life, one can predict that Femi Fani Kayode who is lacking in endurance and steadfastness will dump the APC if he sees a better opportunity elsewhere.

The short-fuse man, as he had once called himself is currently in his fifth marriage after having misunderstandings in his previous marriages.

Below is a list of the women he has married.

1- Saratu Attah (1987-1990)

2- Yemisi Adeniji now Yemisi Wada- (1991-1995)

3- Regina Amono (1997-2002)

4- Precious Chikwendu (2014-2020)

5- Nerita (2021-)