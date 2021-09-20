Guinea, Mali Coups – Nigerians, Africans Congratulate ECOWAS Leaders

Following the tougher stance taken by ECOWAS on the coup in Guinea, many Nigerians and Africans on Redditt and Quora have praised ECOWAS for rising up to the challenge. Many educated participants agreed that the Six months deadline and bans were the correct sanctions to apply to coup plotters and their collaborators. And they urged Ecowas to stand ruthlessly against coupists.

Let me remind us that francophone African countries are the poorest and unstable countries in Africa, largely because they have never had steady democratic governance.

There have been coups upon coups, sponsored by France to remove upright presidents and install puppet leaders. And the puppet leaders are encouraged by the same France to rule for decades as long as they serve France’s interest. Tenure elongation becomes a problem when you aren’t in France’s good books.

Cols. Asimi Goita and Mamadi Dombouya are the newest generation of African saboteurs, who would sell African freedom and independence to white overlords. It is public knowledge among French people, that those coupists are French men, selling African independence yet again to parasitic France.

For the reasons above, ECOWAS must stand tough and strong against those two coupists. The future of all francophone African countries depends on how ECOWAS deals with Mali and Guinea. Any laxity or failure by ECOWAS would encourage more coups across Africa, and the continent would side down the abyss yet again. We cannot afford that backslide again.

Constitutional Democracy has no substitute and it is a set goal for all African countries. A situation where some soldiers just wake up to remove a president and suspend the Constitution must not be allowed to stand.

The comments of Col. Mamadi Dombouya, that Guineans would decide their future is nonsense. Did Guineans decide before he plotted a coup? No.

As a coupist, he has no legitimacy. He is a power thief. He lack the authority to speak or act as a representative of Guinea. He was neither elected nor appointed. He used the gun to steal power, hence, lacks the right to speak.

Again ECOWAS must stand firm against these France men. The future of Africa is at stake.

If either Col. Goita or Col. Dombouya fails to heed to the deadlines, ECOWAS should deal ruthlessly with him. ECOWAS must always be prepared for military assault on the state capitals (Bamako or Conkary).

One of these 2 coupists should be made a scapegoat to serve as deterrence to other would-be coupists. One must be decisively dealt with by force and brought to his knees. That way, other coupists would tell France NO when they are being pushed. That way, Africa would enjoy stability and progress.

ECOWAS must not bulge or worry. Africa must be saved from France’s diabolism. We have had enough. I hereby call on ECOWAS to appoint military commanders to start drawing up plans to assault Bamako or Conkary, if necessary. Ecowas has 15 member countries who can contribute troops to that mission.

Col. Goita must not be allowed to perpetuate himself as president, because that is his intention. ECOWAS should prepare to deal ruthlessly with one of them. Then we can kiss coups Goodbye.