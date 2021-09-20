There is currently tension in Nkaliki, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State after newly established Security outfit, Ebubeagu killed one person.

9News Nigeria correspondent gathered that youths of Nkaliki gathered on Monday to protest against the killing but security operatives stormed the area and gun down another youth.

A resident of the area who craved anonymity said students who were going to school ran back to their respective houses.

As at the time of filing this report, effort by 9news Nigeria correspondent to speak with the police public relations officer, Loveth Odah proved abortive.