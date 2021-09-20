Monday, September 20, 2021
More
    Ticker Tape by TradingView
    Top Stories

    JUST IN: Heavy Tension In Abakaliki As Ebubeagu, Security Operatives Kill Two Innocent Youth

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    0
    8

    Must read

    Naija247news Editorial Teamhttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    There is currently tension in Nkaliki, Abakaliki, Ebonyi State after newly established Security outfit, Ebubeagu killed one person.

    9News Nigeria correspondent gathered that youths of Nkaliki gathered on Monday to protest against the killing but security operatives stormed the area and gun down another youth.

    A resident of the area who craved anonymity said students who were going to school ran back to their respective houses.

    As at the time of filing this report, effort by 9news Nigeria correspondent to speak with the police public relations officer, Loveth Odah proved abortive.

    Previous articlePHOTOS: Buhari Arrives New York For UN General Assembly
    Next articleHealthPlus Launches Nigeria’s First Ever Digital ePharmacy And Access To Doctors 
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com