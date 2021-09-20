An angry mob on Saturday attacked the divisional police headquarters in the Tangaza Local Government Area of Sokoto State, killed and later burnt 13 bandits to ashes.

It was gathered that the bandits had invaded the town around 8 pm on Friday where they killed two people including a shopowner.

However, on Saturday morning, angry youths joined police officers from the area to go after the bandits and as a result 13 of the suspected bandits were apprehended in Tangaza forest and were brought to the divisional police headquarters.

A villager who pleaded for anonymity disclosed that when the bandits were brought into the town, residents followed the team to the divisional police station and demanded that the bandits must be killed in their presence.

It was learnt that despite pleas from the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and the local government chairman, the villagers insisted that if the policemen did not kill the bandits in their presence, they would burn down the police station.

The angry mob subsequently overpowered the police and killed all the suspects whose corpses were later burnt to ashes.

The spokesman for the Sokoto Police Command, ASP Sanusi Abubakar, confirmed the incident but refused to talk further.