NGX-ASI sheds 19.51 points, as 19 stocks decline in price

→ The Nigeria equity market on Monday closed lower by 0.10 percent, reserving the last Friday’s positive sentiment. The bearish sentiment was driven by sell-off in some medium and highly capitalized stocks. Consequently, the All-Share Index dipped 37.45 bps, representing a 0.10 percent decrease to close at 38,906.42. While the Market Capitalization lost ₦119.51bn, meaning a downward of 0.10 percent to close at ₦20.27 trillion.

→ However, the market activities traded bullishly, as both the total volume and value traded rose by 22.89 percent and 20.92 percent, respectively.

A total of 190.60 million units of shares valued at ₦2.35 billion were traded in 3,462 deals. EKOCORP led the traded stocks in terms of volume, accounting for 20.96 percent of the total volume of trades, followed by UBA (5.66%), TRANSCORP (5.11%), SOVRENINS (5.05%), and FIDELITYBK (4.85%) to complete the top five on the volume chart.

While, MTNN emerged as the most traded stock in value terms, with 31.99 percent of the total value of trades on the exchange.

→ CHIPLC led the advancers table with price appreciation of 9.62 percent, trailed closely by CHAMS (9.52%), AFRIPRUD (3.23%), WAPCO (2.33%), VITAFOAM (1.74%), UCAP (1.12%), UACN (0.50%), OANDO (0.43%) and 11 others.

In contrast, SCOA topped the decliners chart as its share price declined by 9.43 percent to close at ₦0.96, as PZ (-5.98%), CUTIX (-3.09%), GTCO (-2.50%), HONYFLOUR (-2.50%) and ZENITHBANK (-1.26%) amongst others also declined in price.

In conclusion, the market breadth closed at par, recording 19 gainers and 19 losers.