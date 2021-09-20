Monday, September 20, 2021
    Okorocha: Uzodinma Refurbished My Project, Invited Buhari For Commissioning

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    Naija247news Editorial Team
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has accused Governor Hope Uzodinma of refurbishing and commissioning a project built and completed by his administration.

    Okorocha said the exco chamber and banquet recently commissioned in Imo by President Muhammadu Buhari, at the behest of Governor Uzodinma, was renovated and repackaged as a new project.

    The Senator representing Imo West senatorial district stated this during an ongoing media chat organised to mark his 59th birthday.

    The event is taking place at the secretariat of the National Union of Journalists in Abuja.

