Monday, September 20, 2021
    Stock Recommendation – Monday, 20th September, 2021

    The Nigeria equity market last week reversed the previous week’s negative sentiment with a marginal growth of 0.06%, following the improved investor appetite in three of the five trading session. The growth was driven by price appreciation in 21 stocks.

    Resultantly, the All-Share Index grew by 22.09 basis points, representing an increase of 0.06% to close at 38,943.87, while the Market Capitalization gained ₦11.14 billion, representing a growth of 0.05%, to close at ₦20.29 trillion.

    The disparity in the ASI and Market Cap. follows the ₦0.30 interim dividend price adjustment on Access Bank Pls stock.

