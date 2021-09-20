A video of villagers in Dagbalodo community in Patigi LGA of Kwara state, digging up holes in sand for dirty water which they drink, use to cook and use for other household activities has gone viral, reports.

An interpreter who captured the scene on video, said the villagers dig the holes and scoop the dirty water which has accumulated into a bowl, and then wait for it to accumulate again.

After the video was shared online, Nigerians are now appealing to authorities to get the community the necessary help it needs.

See video below.