The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has accused the Federal Government and the Nigerian military in the South East of collusion with armed Fulani men to attack residents of the region.

HURIWA alleged that the government is masterminding the killing of the Eastern Security Network, ESN, the security wing of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, saying the residents of the region are now defenceless.

In a statement issued and made available to DAILY POST on Monday, the rights group condemned the incessant kidnapping of students of the Abia State University by suspected armed Fulani, stating that the attackers “who are very likely to be taking refuge in a community at the Enugu/Okigwe Federal High Way which has become the hotbed of insurgents and a killing field of citizens of Southeastern parts of the nation”.

“The 82 division of the Nigerian Army and the military formations in Owerri, Abia State capital, and Anambra State combined their forces to go after the members of the vigilante group known as the Eastern Security Network, ESN which was established by concerned youth of the South East of Nigeria.

“Now that these vigilante members are killed and disempowered, the dreaded armed Fulani militia have returned to work in the different parts of the South Eastern region, killing, maiming, raping and kidnapping Students and the latest being the abduction of students of the Abia State University in Uturu near Okigwe which occurred few days ago.

“The incident is not the first nor is it the second time but yet the entire military forces that were mobilised to exterminate the ESN have conveniently gone to bed whilst these evil people are back at work of terrorism in Igbo heartland. We call on the governments of the South East of Nigeria to wake up from slumber and arm their respective Security vigilante to go after these armed Fulani attackers who are killing the Igbo speaking people of Nigeria”.