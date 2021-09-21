2023: INEC To Display New Registered Voters, Fresh Registrants Hit 3m

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it will on Friday display the details of the newly registered voters in the on-going nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

The National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Festus Okoye, said this on Monday in Abuja.

He said that the first quarter of the exercise would end on Tuesday, as fresh registration hits three million.

He recalled that the commission resumed the CVR on June 28 and has been given a weekly update apart from a detailed timetable indicating quarterly schedules for the exercise.

He said that the second quarter of the exercise would begin on October 4 and end on December 20, this year.