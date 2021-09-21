Tuesday, September 21, 2021
More
    Ticker Tape by TradingView
    Political partiesInec

    2023: INEC To Display New Registered Voters, Fresh Registrants Hit 3m

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    0
    0
    Pic.14. INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu speaking during the formal opening of the 2019 presidential and National Assembly elections Result Collation Centre, in Abuja on Sunday (24/2/19). 01726/24/2/2019/BJO/NAN

    Must read

    Naija247news Editorial Teamhttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it will on Friday display the details of the newly registered voters in the on-going nationwide Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

    The National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee (IVEC), Festus Okoye, said this on Monday in Abuja.

    He said that the first quarter of the exercise would end on Tuesday, as fresh registration hits three million.

    He recalled that the commission resumed the CVR on June 28 and has been given a weekly update apart from a detailed timetable indicating quarterly schedules for the exercise.

    He said that the second quarter of the exercise would begin on October 4 and end on December 20, this year.

    Previous article2023 Presidency: South-East Must Convince Nigeria To Vote Igbo — Okorocha
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com