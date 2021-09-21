…LASG Committed to Face the Menace of Drug Abuse, Says Governor

…Seeks Partnership between Church and Govt to Curb Social Vices

The entire bishops of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) have commended the performance of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu led administration in Lagos State for good governance and service to humanity.

They said the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has distinguished himself amongst his peers in government.

The bishops gave the commendation when delegates from the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) led by the Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican), The Most. Revd Henry Ndukuba made a courtesy call on Governor Sanwo-Olu at the Lagos House, Ikeja on Monday.

Speaking on behalf of the bishops, Ndukuba hailed the performance of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration in fighting COVID-19 pandemic as well as ensuring that necessary things were done for the security of lives and property of Lagos residents.

“The time which we are in is a very difficult and challenging time to lead whether in the secular arena or even in the religious because of the numerous and enormous responsibilities and challenges that confront us, not only as individuals and families but more importantly as a nation.

“The time you (Governor Sanwo-Olu) have come to the position of leadership is not an easy one. And we thank God that you have distinguished yourself amongst your peers and you have demonstrated that which you carry has been people-focused and making sure that the necessary things are done for the security of lives and property.

“But more importantly, we admire you for your outstanding performance in fighting COVID-19 pandemic in this (Lagos) State. With all the problems and challenges around you, we have seen that your policy was people-centered. I think for the first time in our national history, the ordinary person; the common man on the streets received more attention in the projects you have executed.

“Indeed we are encouraged that you have taken up the mantle of leadership and you have led well. We are assuring you of our prayers,” he said.

Bishop Ndukuba, who commended Governor Sanwo-Olu for partnering with the Church in the welfare of the people, said the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) is committed to war against drug abuse in Nigeria and therefore urged the youths to shun drug abuse and other social vices.

Responding, Governor Sanwo-Olu said Lagos State Government is committed to facing the menace of drug abuse frontally to reduce the ravage among youths in the State.

He said his government is building a massive rehabilitation Hospital in Ketu-Ejirin to tackle drug abuse, adding that his administration would ensure strategic partnership with the Church to ensure people live a better life.

Governor Sanwo-Olu said governance starts from the leadership of spiritual homes, noting that government and Church can jointly build a community that would outlive all.

He restated the commitment of his administration to improve movement of people on road, water as well as building rail infrastructure to make Lagos a resilient and livable city.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also appreciated the Anglican Bishops for paying him a courtesy visit and for painstakingly assessing his administration.

“We thank the Primate for the generous and kind words that he has used to describe my person and my government. He has shown that indeed, he has been watching us meticulously. I want to assure my Primate that all of the words that he has used to describe my person and our government, we take them very seriously and we know how important these comments are; coming from you, we don’t take them lightly at all,” he said.