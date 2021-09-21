The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Aviation Minister, as a social media politician.

Reacting to the defection of Fani-Kayode from the PDP, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the opposition party, Hon Diran Odeyemi, said Fani-Kayode is a a worthless catch for APC.

Odeyemi called on President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure the proper trial of Fani-Kayode and all ex members of the party who are facing corruption charges.

He warned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against discontinuing the corruption cases against Fani-Kayode and others.

Odeyemi also said in its records, Fani-Kayode was never a member of PDP, as he has not identified with PDP in his Ile-Ife hometown or in Abuja where he resides.

The statement read in parts, “The opportunity is now there for President Muhammadu Buhari to show Nigerians that he is fighting corruption indeed.

“If for nothing else, now that Fani Kayode and all the other politicians that decamped from PDP into APC with running EFCC cases, we expect him to swing into action on their corruption cases and ensure a more thorough prosecution.

“With that done, he will be convincing Nigerians that those decampees were not pressured into joining APC so as to free them of EFCC cases. If truly he is fighting corruption, cases of someone like Fani-Kayode, alleged of embezzling almost N2billion, meant for the construction runaway in Enugu airport must now receive speedy trial.

“Since he has joined them now, they have no need looking around for him anymore because we believe that his going to them will be an opportunity to speed up action on his case.

“We declare Fani-Kayode a political liability. We are not missing him in any way. He is not a card-carrying member of PDP because he didn’t register anywhere. He has no constituency, no electoral value, no followership, he is just living on the past glory of being a Minister.

“We wish APC well for taking away a bad baggage that Femi Fani-Kayode represents. Interestingly, APC members are even protesting against his coming to join their party.”