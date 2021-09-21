Kontagora Emir: Contestants Reject Results, Petition Kingmakers

Some of the contestants jostling to replace the late emir of Kontagora have rejected the outcome of the selection process, alleging that it was rigged in favour of a preferred contender, Daily Trust reports.

Our correspondent reports that about 47 people indicated interest to become Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in Niger State, Barrister Abdulmalik Sarkin Daji had announced the result of the election of Kontagora kingship held on Sunday.

The commissioner, who made the announcement via Landmark FM Kontagora, said Mohammed Barau scored the highest votes but that Governor Abubakar Sani Bello had the legal power to pick the next monarch from among the leading contenders.

However, one of the contestants, Barrister Mika Anache, Monday called for cancellation of the exercise, accusing the electoral committee and the ministry for local government and chieftaincy affairs of alleged abuse of the selection guidelines.

He also called on the state government to direct the kingmakers to conduct a fresh election and remove the commissioner for local government for alleged “incompetence and lacking capacity to handle the affairs of Kontagora Emirate.”

He said this in a petition titled, “Irregular/Illegal selection process of 7th Sarkin Sudan of Kontagora leading to a sham election into the said revered stool”.

Copies of the petition were sent to the Speaker, Niger State House of Assembly, the Etsu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers, Director DSS, former military president Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, former head of state, Abdulsalami Abubakar and Chairman, Kontagora Emirate Kingmakers, Alhaji Shehu Yusuf Galadima.

Barrister Anache accused the kingmakers and the ministry of denying the contestants access to the venue of the election.

He also said due process was not followed in the selection process and also faulted the guidelines issued by the state government to the kingmakers.

He said the result which was supposed to be announced at the venue of the election was delayed by the electoral committee.

Daily Trust reports that all those mentioned in the petition were yet to response to the allegations as of the time of going to the press last night.