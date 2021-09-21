Tuesday, September 21, 2021
    North Can’t Retain Power Forever – Shina Peller

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    Naija247news Editorial Teamhttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    The member representing Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency of Oyo State in the National Assembly, Shina Peller, has tackled the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) over its position on zoning.

    On Sunday, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, NEF spokesman, had said the north will not play second fiddle in 2023, adding that the region has what it takes to produce Nigeria’s next president.

    But in a statement on Tuesday, Peller argued that having the majority votes does not mean that the principle of equity and equality should be ignored.

    “How can the Northern Elders Forum tell Nigerians that power can’t shift to the south in 2023? I disagree with their position. Having the majority votes does not imply that the principle of equity and equality should be ignored.”

    “Even as Muslims, our religion preaches peace and for it to flourish, there must be justice, equity and fairness. Power can’t remain in the North forever.

    “I expect the South and North to work together to build strong institutions towards promoting unity and bring about a desirable shift in 2023 when there won’t be an incumbent President at the polls.

    “This is an opportunity to correct a generational defect not focusing on factors that divides us,” he said.

