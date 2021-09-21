Oyo PDP Crisis Festers As Faction Demands Makinde’s Resignation

Aggrieved leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State on Monday passed a vote of no confidence on the governor of the state, Engr. Seyi Makinde, ahead of its Saturday congresses.

At the meeting were the youth leader of the party, Asiwaju Adekola Adeoye; a former majority leader of House of Representatives, Mulikat Adeola; former deputy governor, Alhaji Azeem Gbolarumi; Alhaji Nureni Akanbi, Engineer Femi Babalola, Elder Matthew Abioye, Princess Aderonke Adedoja and Alhaji Bisi Olopoeyan.

Others were Alhaji Sarafa Olaoniye, Alhaji Ahmed Aranse, Alhaji Ajinawo, Baba Elisa, Chief Odeyemi, Alhaji Somope, Alhaji Bola Akinyemi, Hon Michael Okunlade and a host of other members drawn from all the 33 local government areas of the state.

The aggrieved members, in a communique at the end of the meeting, vowed to ensure they did everything to prevent Makinde from getting the party’s ticket for a second term.

The members, who voiced their displeasure at a well-attended meeting, said against the governor’s promises before and during the election, they have been neglected while those who were not around during the election are the ones benefiting from his government.

Speaking at the meeting, a former House of Representatives majority leader, Mulikat Adeola said; “Go to your wards, mobilise your people. Don’t fight anybody. Record whatever happens and leave us to do the remaining in Abuja.”

Reacting to the development, the party spokesman in the state, Engr. Akeem Olatunji, said those calling for the resignation of the governor were working for the opposition party in the state.

PDP commences e-registration in Kwara

Meanwhile, the party in Kwara State on Monday in Ilorin commenced the electronic registration of new members ahead of the 2023 elections.

The exercise is in line with the directive of the national leadership of the party.

The State Publicity Secretary of the party, Tunde Ashaolu, announced this in a statement shortly after meeting with members across the state attended by its chairman, Engr Kola Shittu.