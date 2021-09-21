Former Emir of Kano and leader of the Tijjaniyya Sect in Nigeria, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has admonished Nigerians to stop cursing their leaders because of the current hardship in the country.

Addressing members of the Sect from seven states of the North West, in Sokoto on Tuesday, Sanusi expressed optimism that things would change for the better.

“In my own knowledge about economy, I know that we must suffer to get things right.”

“What is expected of us now is patient, fervent prayers and we must stand up to get things better in our own way through a legitimate ways.

“We must desist from abusing or cursing our leaders because the Holy Prophet is against that.

“And we will not involve ourselves in corrupt practices and other atrocities because our religion preaches against it.

“We must change for the better and remain committed to peace and development of our societies,” he said.

Sanusi further harped on the unity of Muslim Ummah and also advised Muslims organization to establish schools and empowerment programmes for their followers to be self reliance.

He stressed that Islam abhor redundancy, begging and other vices as well as encouraged prudence and transparent dealings.

The former Emir called on people to practice religion rights in accordance with Islamic teachings.

He discouraged them against promoting issues that would divide the ummah.