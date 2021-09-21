Sanusi: Killing is not the culture of Ndigbo

Governor David Umahi of of Ebonyi State has said there is nothing the people of South East geopolitical zone can not get from the Federal Government through dialogue and understanding.

Umahi said this on Tuesday at the Ecumenical Centre in Abakiliki, capital of Ebonyi, when he inaugurated members of the South East traditional rulers council, led by HRH Eze Charles Mkpuma.

He insisted that the roles of traditional rulers and clergymen, remain very critical in checking the rising insecurity in the region.

Sanusi said killing is not the culture of Ndigbo.

His words: “You don’t shave our hairs in our absence. We must stand to say enough is enough there is nothing we cannot get in Nigeria through dialogue and understanding.

“Our culture is never what is going on now, so I appeal to you let’s do more and support our governors,” Umahi advised.

Umahi, who also commended the traditional rulers for their recent role in ensuring peace return to the zone, described the traditional rulers as the bedrock of Igbo unity.

He, however, urged them to find a way of meet and dialogue with members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other aggrieved youths in the zone.

“Traditional institution is a very important and is the bedrock of the federation of Ndigbo; that is why I am overwhelmed with the unity love and oneness existing among the traditional rulers in southeast.”

“I must congratulate the immediate past chairman of the South east, traditional rulers, HRH Obi of Onitsha, Eze Igwe Alfred Achebe. The tenure of everyone inaugurated starts from the day of inauguration.

“Let me thank you for your sudden approach in handling the unfortunate issue of insecurity in south east.

“We all know that Indigenous People of Biafra has been hijacked by cultists, kidnappers and armed robbers in our society and that is why we must ask questions, those who said that they are fighting for us, fighting for our marginalization should take a critical look about our situation today”, he explained.

“Today it is very difficult to get trucks coming from South or North to the south-east. Self-inflicted injury because we did not do comprehensive harmonization to see what are the areas of comparative advantage and what are the areas we might see we have been marginalised.

“So of late we came together and told our youth that may we know your area of marginalization and that is what we have done,” he said.