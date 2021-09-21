Tuesday, September 21, 2021
More
    Ticker Tape by TradingView
    NationalRegions

    SHAMEFUL: Residents Lament After Governor Hope Uzodimma Administration abandons Ohi Road, Orogwe, Owerri west LGA Imo state

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    0
    4

    Must read

    Naija247news Editorial Teamhttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    My wife @Owerri_chic and I @orjisblog are hoping that this road will be commissioned soon.

    Because we know the leaders will come to the aid of residents of the Orogwe, Owerri west LGA Imo state.

    Previous articleStomach infrastructure reigns in Kwara State as Villagers Dig Up Holes In Sand For Dirty Drinking and Cooking Water
    Next articleIGP Charges Police Officers To Marry Each Other
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com