Tuesday, September 21, 2021
    Shell announces $9.5 billion sale of West Texas oil field assets to ConocoPhillips

    Oil giant Royal Dutch Shell announced a deal to sell the entirety of its Permian Basin assets to ConocoPhillips for $9.5 billion in cash.

    The sale is set to close in the fourth quarter this year, the companies said.

    ConocoPhillips is purchasing the West Texas business for $9.5 billion in cash, the companies said in a release release.

    The assets span roughly 225,000 net acres with current production about 175,000 barrels per day, the statement said. The sale is set to close in the fourth quarter this year.

    The deal would mark Shell’s complete withdrawal from onshore production in Texas. Shell will maintain its offshore production in Texas.

    The move comes as the oil industry faces increasing pressure to invest in renewable energy and lower its carbon emissions in the face of a changing climate.

