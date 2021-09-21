Tinubu To Decide Southwest On 2023 – Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has said the political bigwigs in the South West are waiting for National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu to return to Nigeria and take a position on 2023.

Akeredolu, who is Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum stated this yesterday while featuring on Arise Television.

Many groups have sprang up rooting for Tinubu who is said to be warming up to contest presidecy in 2023, but the former governor of Lagos State who is recuperating in London after undergoing a surgery is yet to publicly declare his intention to run.

Akeredolu and Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State reportedly visited him last month, but the details of their meeting was not made public.

The Ondo governor said, “I’m an APC person and I have said it over and over that I won’t leave APC. Once I’m through here, I’m going back to my chambers where I find more comfort.

“So whoever the APC brings, I will support. For the national leader, we are waiting for him to come so that critical decisions could be taken. He is our leader in the South; he is what, if this is permitted on national television, we can call our Capone.”