Tuesday, September 21, 2021
More
    Ticker Tape by TradingView
    Top Stories

    UK police plead for help over Nigerian boy’s torso found in Thames in 2001

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    0
    7

    Must read

    Naija247news Editorial Teamhttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    LONDON – Police in London appealed on Tuesday to anyone with information about the murder of a Nigerian boy whose torso was found in the River Thames 20 years ago to come forward to help them solve the case, which they believe may have been a ritualistic killing.

    The boy was aged five or six when his body, which had had the head and limbs severed, was found floating near Tower Bridge. Police believe he was trafficked from Nigeria to Britain, possibly via Germany.

    The boy’s identity remains a mystery. Police have named him “Adam” and say forensic tests show he was from Nigeria.

    “It is incredibly sad and frustrating that Adam’s murder remains unsolved,” said Kate Kieran, a homicide detective at the Metropolitan Police.

    She said people who knew something about the killing may not have wanted to speak up at the time and may have felt loyal to the killer or killers, but allegiances and relationships may have changed.

    “We implore them to be bold and come forward if they know something so that we can finally deliver justice,” said Kieran.

    The case has been the subject of numerous high-profile appeals over the years, including by Nelson Mandela who asked all African communities to help the police.

    British detectives have made inquiries in Britain, South Africa, Holland, Germany and Nigeria.

    (Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; Editing by Peter Graff)

    Source: Reuters

    Previous articleAfDB debars Rockey Africa Limited, its affiliates and CEO for fraudulent practices
    Next articleBP Oil Trader Says He Was Fired Over Nigeria Bribe Concerns
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com