Ebonyi state governor Umahi has written to president Buhari for funds to be able to complete the airport project he embarked on in the state.

The project appears to have been stalled due to resources. This prompted the state governor to appeal to president Muhammadu Buhari for financial assistance.

GOVERNMENT OF EBONYI STATE OF NIGERIA OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR GOVERNMENT HOUSE, P.M.B. 0020, …AUK!

Gov/EBS/FE/2.17/I/312 September 2021

Senator Hadi Sirika Hon. Minister of Aviation Federal Secretariat Complex Maitama. Abuja.

RE: NOTIFICATION OF MY LETTER TO MR. PRESIDENT SEEKING HIS FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE TO PURCHASE OUR AIRPORT EQUIPMENT.

1. Please find an attached letter to Mr. President on the above subject matter

2. We are building one of the largest airport in Nigeria using concrete to build our runway.

3. We intend to complete this project by May 2022 but we do not have money to buy the airport equipment hence our appeal to Mr. President for Ten Billion Naira (N10.000,000,000.00) to purchase the equipment.

4. We shall handover the airport to the Federal Government on completion to concession and supervise.

5. PRAYER I plead with you for your kind help in recommending to Mr. President to assist us when Mr. President refers our letter to you. Recall all your assistance to us towards the realization of this project. This your latest anticipated assistance will help to complete the airport and will allow Mr. President and you to commission the project to the credit of Mr. President administration.

Accept as always, the assurances of my highest regards.

ENGR: DAVID NWEZE UMAHI

Governor, Ebonyi State