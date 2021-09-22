Confusion as Nigeria government agents mobilized black Americans to counter Yoruba Nations Now rally in New York, USA
Yoruba Nation rallies are shouting Break Nigeria while African American hired agents were shouting One Nigeria.
It has been confirmed that African American hired agents were paid $50 per hour they shout One Nigeria.
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.
African Americans Counters Yoruba Nation Protesters In New York, Shouts “One Nigeria”
Confusion as Nigeria government agents mobilized black Americans to counter Yoruba Nations Now rally in New York, USA
You must log in to post a comment.