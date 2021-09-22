Wednesday, September 22, 2021
More
    Ticker Tape by TradingView
    Top Stories

    African Americans Counters Yoruba Nation Protesters In New York, Shouts “One Nigeria”

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    0
    4

    Must read

    Naija247news Editorial Teamhttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Confusion as Nigeria government agents mobilized black Americans to counter Yoruba Nations Now rally in New York, USA
    Yoruba Nation rallies are shouting Break Nigeria while African American hired agents were shouting One Nigeria.
    It has been confirmed that African American hired agents were paid $50 per hour they shout One Nigeria.

    Previous articleNgozi Okonjo-iweala Promises To Help Buhari And Nigeria For The First Time
    Next articleAPC Group Lobbies For Osinbajo To Succeed Buhari (Video)
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com