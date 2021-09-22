The incoming Governor of Anambra State and Guber Candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Dr Obiora Okonkwo has promised to establish a Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, when he assumes office as the next governor of the State.

Dr. Okonkwo’s promise is contained in his well-articulated programmes and policies for Ndi-Anambra, titled, the “Ten Point Agenda”.

According to the ZLP Guber Candidate, of all states in the federation, Anambra has the highest number of her citizens residing outside of the state which a veritable resource that must be tapped for the benefit of All Anambra people.

Therefore, a Ministry shall be established by the new ZLP administration to coordinate and facilitate Diaspora contributions to the development of Anambra state.

The ministry shall amongst other things;

• Address all Diaspora Concerns of Ndi-Anambra

• Link talented Diaspora to the educational institutions in Anambra State for transfer of knowledge, mentorship and meaningful contribution –using opportunities such as summer vacation

• Design plans, including infrastructure and security, with appropriate institutions during short-stays

• Advice and guide diaspora investments

• Advice government on appropriate incentives for engaging the diaspora and retaining their interest in Anambra state

• Relate to all legitimate Anambra State Organizations outside the country and tap into their resources

The “Ten Point Agenda” of Dr. Okonkwo is the only people’s oriented programmes that will assuage the sufferings of the people of Anambra State if implemented to the later.