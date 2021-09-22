Buhari said the inclusion of the Ministries of Finance and Petroleum in the board of the two agencies may bring some complications in some decision making especially on issues of staff related matters.

“They already have constitutional responsibilities of either supervision or inter-governmental relations.

“They can continue to perform such roles without being in the board. It is also important to note that administratively, the representatives of the ministries in the board will be Directors, being the same rank with the Directors in the institution.

“This may bring some complications in some decision making especially on issues of staff related matters,” Buhari said.

Buhari also sought the lawmakers’ approval to exempt Executive Directors of Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority from being subjected to Senate confirmation process.

He said the PIA “has made provision for 7 Departmental Heads in the Authority to be known as Executive Directors.

Their appointment will also be subject to Senate confirmation.

This category of Officers are civil servants and not political appointees.

“The Senate is invited to note the need to exempt serving public officers from the established confirmation process for political appointments. This will ensure effective management of the regulatory institutions through uniform implementation of public service rules for employees of the Authority. In the future, these positions will obviously be filled by the workers in the Authority.”