Court Ruled That IPOB Is Not A Terrorist Group

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday, argued that a Nigerian court of competent jurisdiction once exonerated it from the allegation of being a terrorist organisation.

The IPOB publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, made this revelation to newsmen while defending the roles being played by IPOB in its bid to protect its Biafran people.

He said that, “our oppressors are desperate and acting with impunity because they see the clear signals and understand the signs of the time.

Our leader, Nnamdi Kanu, has taken the struggle to the international arena as he promised. Now the global attention is on Biafra.”

“