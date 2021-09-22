Delta Assembly passes anti-open grazing bill

The Delta State House of Assembly has passed the Prohibiting Open Grazing, indiscriminate Breeding, Rearing and Marketing of Livestock in Delta State, otherwise known as Anti-Open grazing bill.

The Bill was passed following a motion to that effect by the Majority Leader of the House, Hon Ferguson Onwo and adopted during the Tuesday’s resumed plenary of the State Legislature, presided over by the Speaker, Chief Sherrif Oborevwori.

The Chairman House Committee on Special Bills, Hon Pat Ajudua has presented the report on the bill on the floor of the House, which was received and adopted, where she disclosed that inputs of stakeholders formed part of the proposed law.

The Bill when eventually signed into law, prohibits the carrying of firearms, either licenced or otherwise, by residence or individuals in the State just as it seeks to address the arbitrary rearing and movements of livestock in the state.

Reacting to the passage of the Anti grazing bill, the Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, expressed happiness over the development, saying that Deltans and other residents of the state would be very happy that the bill was passed.

“Dear Colleagues, I congratulate all of us on the passage of this very important Bill. Today, the House has fulfilled the commitment of our dear State to the agreement reached at the south-South Governors’ meeting held here in our State Capital. By virtue of this Bill, this House has demonstrated its resolve to protect the people of the State from the menace of clashes between herders and farmers. I must therefore, commend all the Sponsors of this Bill, for recognizing that the security of lives and properties of Deltans as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as altered) are sacrosanct”, Oborevwori stated.

Continuing the Speaker explained that “the passage of this Bill, well-meaning persons who seek to carry on the business of breeding, rearing and marketing of livestock shall do so within the boundaries of the Law. Also, farmers can now go about their businesses without fear of anyone grazing on their crops. This for sure will boost food production in the State. Dear colleagues, this Bill is a right step in the right direction as our women can now go to their farmlands without fear of molestation. Once again, I thank you all for your untiring support as always and for your resolute commitment in the passage of people oriented Bills such as this”

In a related development, Hon Ovuakpoye Evivie, the winner of the 11th September 2021 by-election for Isoko South One Constituency seat in the Delta State House of Assembly, has been sworn in.

The oath of office and oath of allegiance were administered to Hon Evivie by the Speaker, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori who also announced Hon Ferguson Onwo, representing Isoko South 2 Constituency as the new Majority Leader of the House.

In his reaction, the new Isoko South One Constituency Lawmaker, assured his constituents of quality representation.

Hon Evivie paid glowing tributes to those that made his election possible, promising not to betray the confidence reposed on him.