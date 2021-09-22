The Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa have appointed 4 different Commissioners for the Ministry of Education.

They are;

1. Commissioner for Basic Education

2. Commissioner for Secondary Education

3. Commissioner for Higher Education

4. Commissioner for Technical Education

It is surprisingly that a state gets 4 commissioners for just one ministry while the entire country is run by one minister of education.

All this commissioners will get their Prado very soon.

Welcome to Delta State.

