The Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa have appointed 4 different Commissioners for the Ministry of Education.
They are;
1. Commissioner for Basic Education
2. Commissioner for Secondary Education
3. Commissioner for Higher Education
4. Commissioner for Technical Education
It is surprisingly that a state gets 4 commissioners for just one ministry while the entire country is run by one minister of education.
All this commissioners will get their Prado very soon.
Welcome to Delta State.
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Delta State 2023: Gov. Okowa administration Has 4 Commissioner In One Ministry
The Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa have appointed 4 different Commissioners for the Ministry of Education.
You must log in to post a comment.