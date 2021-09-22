Wednesday, September 22, 2021
    Delta State 2023: Gov. Okowa administration Has 4 Commissioner In One Ministry

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    The Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa have appointed 4 different Commissioners for the Ministry of Education.
    They are;
    1. Commissioner for Basic Education
    2. Commissioner for Secondary Education
    3. Commissioner for Higher Education
    4. Commissioner for Technical Education
    It is surprisingly that a state gets 4 commissioners for just one ministry while the entire country is run by one minister of education.
    All this commissioners will get their Prado very soon.
    Welcome to Delta State.

