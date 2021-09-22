Eko Atlantic. Construction African Data Center.

Nigeria is a key African market for Africa Data Centres. This region is hungry for digitisation and to pave the way for our hyperscale customers to deploy digitisation solutions to West Africa, Africa Data Centres has committed to the construction of 10-megawatt total load data centre in Lagos.

Africa Data Centres is taking a phased approach to the massive construction. The first phase will go live mid-2021.

The Lagos build marks a significant step forward in Africa Data Centres’ ambitious long-term strategy to digitise Africa. The Nigerian data centre will form Africa Data Centres’ West African hub. As interconnection remains a priority, the company will be adding it to its network of data centres, which at present includes Johannesburg, Nairobi, Cape Town, Harare, and Kigali.

The creation of a digital hub is the beginning of digital transformation capabilities for the region. Multinational enterprises will wish to be housed under the same roof as our hyperscale customers due to the lower latency enjoyed. As such, the combination of cloud providers and enterprises make these data centres marketplaces of the ecosystem – and, most importantly, the base for the country’s digital and economic development. Additionally, keeping African data on African soil is another key consideration driving the demand for local data centre facilities.