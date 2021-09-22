Wednesday, September 22, 2021
    Factbox: Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 230.04 million, death toll at 4,921,629

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    Sept 22 (Reuters) – More than 230.04 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 4,921,629​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

    Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser.

    The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

    COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES
    TOTAL DEATHS
    CONFIRMED CASES
    DEATHS PER 10,000 INHABITANTS
    United States
    680,199
    42,517,317
    20.82
    India
    445,768
    33,531,498
    3.3
    Brazil
    591,440
    21,247,094
    28.24
    United Kingdom
    135,621
    7,530,103
    20.41
    Russia
    409,613
    7,333,557
    28.35
    France
    116,309
    6,971,493
    17.37
    Turkey
    62,272
    6,931,204
    7.56
    Iran
    118,191
    5,477,229
    14.45
    Argentina
    114,579
    5,243,231
    25.75
    Colombia
    125,962
    4,943,622
    25.37
    Spain
    86,085
    4,940,824
    18.4
    Italy
    130,488
    4,645,853
    21.6
    Indonesia
    140,954
    4,198,678
    5.27
    Germany
    93,178
    4,164,287
    11.24
    Mexico
    272,580
    3,585,565
    21.6
    Poland
    75,523
    2,899,888
    19.89
    South Africa
    86,500
    2,889,298
    14.97
    Philippines
    37,228
    2,417,419
    3.49
    Ukraine
    55,161
    2,362,559
    12.36
    Peru
    199,060
    2,168,431
    61.01
    Malaysia
    24,565
    2,142,924
    7.79
    Netherlands
    18,132
    1,989,805
    10.52
    Iraq
    21,949
    1,984,399
    5.71
    Czech Republic
    30,446
    1,687,448
    28.64
    Japan
    17,297
    1,681,794
    1.37
    Chile
    37,374
    1,648,026
    19.95
    Canada
    27,488
    1,585,732
    7.42
    Bangladesh
    27,313
    1,547,176
    1.69
    Thailand
    15,753
    1,511,357
    2.27
    Israel
    7,567
    1,242,262
    8.52
    Pakistan
    27,374
    1,230,238
    1.29
    Belgium
    25,524
    1,226,682
    22.32
    Romania
    35,851
    1,165,886
    18.42
    Sweden
    14,790
    1,146,968
    14.54
    Portugal
    17,933
    1,063,991
    17.44
    Morocco
    14,040
    923,924
    3.9
    Serbia
    7,885
    886,543
    11.29
    Kazakhstan
    10,860
    867,366
    5.94
    Switzerland
    10,624
    830,251
    12.48
    Cuba
    6,978
    825,351
    6.15
    Hungary
    30,143
    819,021
    30.84
    Jordan
    10,633
    815,546
    10.68
    Nepal
    11,059
    787,828
    3.94
    United Arab Emirates
    2,078
    733,325
    2.16
    Austria
    10,933
    728,696
    12.37
    Vietnam
    17,781
    718,963
    1.86
    Tunisia
    24,654
    702,503
    21.32
    Greece
    14,575
    638,921
    13.58
    Lebanon
    8,311
    619,950
    12.13
    Georgia
    8,664
    600,412
    23.25

    Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials

    Generated at 22:00.

    Editing by Daniel Wallis

     

