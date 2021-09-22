Sept 22 (Reuters) – More than 230.04 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 4,921,629 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser.
The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.
|
COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES
|
TOTAL DEATHS
|
CONFIRMED CASES
|
DEATHS PER 10,000 INHABITANTS
|
United States
|
680,199
|
42,517,317
|
20.82
|
India
|
445,768
|
33,531,498
|
3.3
|
Brazil
|
591,440
|
21,247,094
|
28.24
|
United Kingdom
|
135,621
|
7,530,103
|
20.41
|
Russia
|
409,613
|
7,333,557
|
28.35
|
France
|
116,309
|
6,971,493
|
17.37
|
Turkey
|
62,272
|
6,931,204
|
7.56
|
Iran
|
118,191
|
5,477,229
|
14.45
|
Argentina
|
114,579
|
5,243,231
|
25.75
|
Colombia
|
125,962
|
4,943,622
|
25.37
|
Spain
|
86,085
|
4,940,824
|
18.4
|
Italy
|
130,488
|
4,645,853
|
21.6
|
Indonesia
|
140,954
|
4,198,678
|
5.27
|
Germany
|
93,178
|
4,164,287
|
11.24
|
Mexico
|
272,580
|
3,585,565
|
21.6
|
Poland
|
75,523
|
2,899,888
|
19.89
|
South Africa
|
86,500
|
2,889,298
|
14.97
|
Philippines
|
37,228
|
2,417,419
|
3.49
|
Ukraine
|
55,161
|
2,362,559
|
12.36
|
Peru
|
199,060
|
2,168,431
|
61.01
|
Malaysia
|
24,565
|
2,142,924
|
7.79
|
Netherlands
|
18,132
|
1,989,805
|
10.52
|
Iraq
|
21,949
|
1,984,399
|
5.71
|
Czech Republic
|
30,446
|
1,687,448
|
28.64
|
Japan
|
17,297
|
1,681,794
|
1.37
|
Chile
|
37,374
|
1,648,026
|
19.95
|
Canada
|
27,488
|
1,585,732
|
7.42
|
Bangladesh
|
27,313
|
1,547,176
|
1.69
|
Thailand
|
15,753
|
1,511,357
|
2.27
|
Israel
|
7,567
|
1,242,262
|
8.52
|
Pakistan
|
27,374
|
1,230,238
|
1.29
|
Belgium
|
25,524
|
1,226,682
|
22.32
|
Romania
|
35,851
|
1,165,886
|
18.42
|
Sweden
|
14,790
|
1,146,968
|
14.54
|
Portugal
|
17,933
|
1,063,991
|
17.44
|
Morocco
|
14,040
|
923,924
|
3.9
|
Serbia
|
7,885
|
886,543
|
11.29
|
Kazakhstan
|
10,860
|
867,366
|
5.94
|
Switzerland
|
10,624
|
830,251
|
12.48
|
Cuba
|
6,978
|
825,351
|
6.15
|
Hungary
|
30,143
|
819,021
|
30.84
|
Jordan
|
10,633
|
815,546
|
10.68
|
Nepal
|
11,059
|
787,828
|
3.94
|
United Arab Emirates
|
2,078
|
733,325
|
2.16
|
Austria
|
10,933
|
728,696
|
12.37
|
Vietnam
|
17,781
|
718,963
|
1.86
|
Tunisia
|
24,654
|
702,503
|
21.32
|
Greece
|
14,575
|
638,921
|
13.58
|
Lebanon
|
8,311
|
619,950
|
12.13
|
Georgia
|
8,664
|
600,412
|
23.25
Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials
Generated at 22:00.
Editing by Daniel Wallis
You must log in to post a comment.