Sept 22 (Reuters) – More than 230.04 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 4,921,629​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open https://tmsnrt.rs/2FThSv7 in an external browser.

The following table lists the top 50 countries by the number of reported cases. A complete list is available with the above links.

COUNTRIES AND TERRITORIES TOTAL DEATHS CONFIRMED CASES DEATHS PER 10,000 INHABITANTS United States 680,199 42,517,317 20.82 India 445,768 33,531,498 3.3 Brazil 591,440 21,247,094 28.24 United Kingdom 135,621 7,530,103 20.41 Russia 409,613 7,333,557 28.35 France 116,309 6,971,493 17.37 Turkey 62,272 6,931,204 7.56 Iran 118,191 5,477,229 14.45 Argentina 114,579 5,243,231 25.75 Colombia 125,962 4,943,622 25.37 Spain 86,085 4,940,824 18.4 Italy 130,488 4,645,853 21.6 Indonesia 140,954 4,198,678 5.27 Germany 93,178 4,164,287 11.24 Mexico 272,580 3,585,565 21.6 Poland 75,523 2,899,888 19.89 South Africa 86,500 2,889,298 14.97 Philippines 37,228 2,417,419 3.49 Ukraine 55,161 2,362,559 12.36 Peru 199,060 2,168,431 61.01 Malaysia 24,565 2,142,924 7.79 Netherlands 18,132 1,989,805 10.52 Iraq 21,949 1,984,399 5.71 Czech Republic 30,446 1,687,448 28.64 Japan 17,297 1,681,794 1.37 Chile 37,374 1,648,026 19.95 Canada 27,488 1,585,732 7.42 Bangladesh 27,313 1,547,176 1.69 Thailand 15,753 1,511,357 2.27 Israel 7,567 1,242,262 8.52 Pakistan 27,374 1,230,238 1.29 Belgium 25,524 1,226,682 22.32 Romania 35,851 1,165,886 18.42 Sweden 14,790 1,146,968 14.54 Portugal 17,933 1,063,991 17.44 Morocco 14,040 923,924 3.9 Serbia 7,885 886,543 11.29 Kazakhstan 10,860 867,366 5.94 Switzerland 10,624 830,251 12.48 Cuba 6,978 825,351 6.15 Hungary 30,143 819,021 30.84 Jordan 10,633 815,546 10.68 Nepal 11,059 787,828 3.94 United Arab Emirates 2,078 733,325 2.16 Austria 10,933 728,696 12.37 Vietnam 17,781 718,963 1.86 Tunisia 24,654 702,503 21.32 Greece 14,575 638,921 13.58 Lebanon 8,311 619,950 12.13 Georgia 8,664 600,412 23.25

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials

Generated at 22:00.

