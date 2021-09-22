~As Chairman South East Governors’ Forum Charges New Leadership To Work For The Peace And Unity of Ndigbo

The new Leadership of the South East Council of the Traditional Rulers led by His Royal Highness, Eze Charles Mkpuma has been inaugurated.

Chairman, South East Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, Engineer David Nweze Umahi inaugurated the Council at the Christian Ecumenical Centre, Abakaliki on Tuesday.

Governor Umahi Congratulated the Chairman of the South East Traditional Rulers Council and other Council members for their inauguration and described the Traditional Institution as the bedrock of Igbo culture and unity.

He also commended the outgoing Chairman of the Council, the Obi of Onitsha, His Royal Majesty Alfred Achebe for his commitment to the preservation of Igbo culture and Traditions.

“You all look very beautiful, very proud to see you. Welcome to Ebonyi State, the salt of the Nation. Let me commend you on your solid approach to the unity of South East.

“We all know that Sit at home has been hijacked by bandits, cultists and criminals. Why are we having killings in South East? Is it still for the same agenda or are there things we do not know about? Our Religious and Cultural Leaders can devise a way of talking to these people. It is time for all of us to collectively say no to insecurity in the South East.

“My advice is that we should do more as leaders of South East so that we would know whether all those who claim to be fighting for us are really fighting for us.

“You don’t shave our hairs in our absence. We must stand to say enough is enough as there is nothing we cannot get in Nigeria through dialogue and understanding.

“The most active people on the social media are the South East people. People take to the Social Media and begin to darken counsel without knowledge.

“On VAT, every State in South East must join me to say we should not obstruct the Status quo, we should rather be asking for the establishment of South East Economic Council to enable us develop our capacities.“

Governor Umahi also appealed to the new Chairman of South East Traditional Rulers Council, Eze Charles Mkpuma to carry his humility and patriotism in the service of Ndigbo.

“Let me congratulate our own Majesty, a man of great honesty, I call him a great peacemaker for his support together with CAN to the development of our dear State”

The Governor announced the donation of a brand new V6 Jeep and a cash donation as take off grant to the office of the Chairman of the South East Traditional Rulers Council andanother donation to members of the Council.

The Secretary to Ebonyi State Government, Dr. Kenneth Ugbala congratulated the new Chairman of the South East Traditional Rulers Council, Eze Charles Mkpuma on his successful emergence and welcomed the Royal Highnesses from other four States in the zone to the epoch making event.

He commended Governor David Umahi for the special attention to the Royal Highnesses since inception of office, including the gift of brand new Jeeps and increment in their salaries.

In a goodwill message, the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Matters and Rural Development, Chief Donatus Njoku welcomed the traditional Rulers and wished them happy stay in the State.

He expressed hope that with the ingenuity of the new Chairman of the South East Council of Traditional Rulers Council, Eze Charles Mkpuma, the South East would be coasting to enduring peace.

The Chairman, South East Chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Reverend Father Abraham Nwali called for the return to the culture of peace.

The President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozo represented by the Legal Adviser, Chief Peter Aneke congratulated the Traditional Rulers for the milestone achieved and expressed optimism that the new dispensation would engender nationalism and patriotism among the Igbos.

The outgoing Chairman of the South East Council of Traditional Rulers Council, Eze Alfred Achebe called for more collaboration among Leaders of the Zone to further uplift the fortunes of Ndigbo.

Eze Achebe who is the Obi of Onitsha called on the new Leadership of the Traditional Rulers Council to work for the good of Ndigbo.

In an acceptance Speech, the new Chairman, South East Council of Traditional Rulers, Eze Charles Mkpuma thanked the people of South East and members of the Traditional Institution for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to work seriously to take the Traditional Institution and Zone to greater heights.

“My Vision for Igbo Land include promotion of Peace and Unity: To achieve this, I intend to engage with our Elders, Sons and Daughters in dialogue. We must stamp indelible markof love and harmony in our land and only our youths can help as achieve this. A peace united, progressive Igbo Land is all I desíre and shall pursue for the South East.

“We want to strengthen our culture and values especially our language Igbo, dressing, festivals, especially the new yam and new year festival in Igbo Calendar. We are determined foster harmonious living within our communities and stamp out communal conflicts beginning from our traditional ancestral communities. We want Igbos wherever they find themselves to live in peace and unity.

“We intend to build friendly relationship of love across the nation, anchored on mutual trust and devoid of undermining the honor of the Igbo man and short- changing him, when it is his turn to lead.

I assure you that we, your Royal Fathers are here for you. We are available to serve you and we are committed to the progress of Ndi Igbo at home and in Diaspora.”

The inauguration was attended by Traditional Rulers from the five States of South East and other Stakeholders of Ndigbo.