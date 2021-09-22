Wednesday, September 22, 2021
More
    Ticker Tape by TradingView
    NationalRegions

    Gov Yahaya Bello of Kogi sacks SIEC Commissioner

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    0
    5

    Must read

    Naija247news Editorial Teamhttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello on Wednesday booted out a Commissioner in the State Independent Electoral Commission, (SIEC), Emmanuel Folorunsho Olorunfemi.
    It was learnt that until his sack, Olorunfemi had been on suspension.
    His finall removal follows the recommendation by Kogi State House of Assembly to the governor.
    The Assembly had investigated some allegations leveled against Olorunfemi in a petition.
    He was sacked for gross misconduct.
    The Governor has approved the appointment of George Funsho Ojo as the new Commissioner of Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission from Kabba/Bunu.

    Previous article2023 Presidency: PNG Rebukes NEF, Says Its Statement Unfortunate, Can Cause Anarchy
    Next articleFFK: Buhari’s fight against corruption now at the lowest ebb – PNG
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com