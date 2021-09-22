Gov Yahaya Bello of Kogi sacks SIEC Commissioner

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello on Wednesday booted out a Commissioner in the State Independent Electoral Commission, (SIEC), Emmanuel Folorunsho Olorunfemi.

It was learnt that until his sack, Olorunfemi had been on suspension.

His finall removal follows the recommendation by Kogi State House of Assembly to the governor.

The Assembly had investigated some allegations leveled against Olorunfemi in a petition.

He was sacked for gross misconduct.

The Governor has approved the appointment of George Funsho Ojo as the new Commissioner of Kogi State Independent Electoral Commission from Kabba/Bunu.

