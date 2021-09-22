Naija247news gathered, the founder of the Mountain of Holy ghost Intervention Deliverance Ministry, Prophet Odumeje who’s popularly known as “indabosky”, took to his social media pages to release new prophecies for the Igbos and their Leaders.

Prophet Odumeje Indabosky began by saying that most Southeastern states across Nigeria are in a sorry state because the Igbos are not united in any form. He prophesied that God revealed to him there would be hunger if the Igbos are not united.

According to him, if they do not look for ways to have a single voice, they would suffer and become homeless if they keep agitating for a divided Nigeria.

Odumeje asked a question saying that since the year the Igbos have been clamoring for secession, have they developed?. He made mention of roads in Enugu, Awka and Onitsha where roads are extremely unfixed.

He also prophesied that if the Ohanaeze Ndi’igbo do not have a collective voice, they would regret at the end because their would be protests, massive killing and internally displaced people.

The prophet added that most Igbo leaders who are not using their political power rightly might not live long. Based on this reason, Odumeje urged that Igbo leaders should at least make life pleasant for the children they will be leaving behind.