Wednesday, September 22, 2021
More
    Ticker Tape by TradingView
    Political partiesNews Feature

    I’m In Anambra Gov’ship Race To Make A Difference – Ozigbo

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    0
    2

    Must read

    Naija247news Editorial Teamhttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    A candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 6, governorship election in Anambra State, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, has said his mission into politics is to set standard and legacy for the state.

    Ozigbo stated this on Tuesday in Ajali, Orumba North LGA of the state during his campaign tour of the area.

    He said he will make the state proud and people will also be proud of him if elected the governor of the state.

    “Anambra people will be proud of me if I am elected the governor of the state. I am in the race to set standard and legacy for the state. We have suffered a lot of deprivations over the years and this is time to correct them,” he said.

    He said he has developed a template for roads, electricity, health care and security, noting that these essential amenities are presently lacking in the state.

    Previous articleBuhari Seeks Removal Of Finance And Petroleum Ministries From Agencies’ Board
    Next articleAnambra Gov’ship: PWDs Urge INEC On Sign Language Interpreters
    - Advertisement -spot_img

    More articles

    - Advertisement -spot_img

    Latest article

    © Naija247news Media All rights reserved.

    About Us

    Popular Category

    Editor Picks

    WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com