I’m In Anambra Gov’ship Race To Make A Difference – Ozigbo

A candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the November 6, governorship election in Anambra State, Mr. Valentine Ozigbo, has said his mission into politics is to set standard and legacy for the state.

Ozigbo stated this on Tuesday in Ajali, Orumba North LGA of the state during his campaign tour of the area.

He said he will make the state proud and people will also be proud of him if elected the governor of the state.

“Anambra people will be proud of me if I am elected the governor of the state. I am in the race to set standard and legacy for the state. We have suffered a lot of deprivations over the years and this is time to correct them,” he said.

He said he has developed a template for roads, electricity, health care and security, noting that these essential amenities are presently lacking in the state.