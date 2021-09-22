The Kano state film censorship board has banned screening or selling of movies showing kidnapping and drug addiction scenes to contain crime rate in the state.

Ismaila Naaba Afakallah, executive secretary of the board, broke the news in a statement on Tuesday.

According to him, the ban also affects movies showing scenes involving people snatching mobile phones.

“Henceforth, we will not allow films displaying Kidnappings, drug addiction and GSM phones snatching which has now taken toll on Kano residents,” it read.

Naabba said the measure became imperative to reduce the possibility of young people adopting the criminal acts in the state.

He added that some youths who are exposed to such movies may be tempted to replicate such acts when they see their favourite actors indulging in such.

“Not every young man has the tenacity of understanding fictitious films’ actions. Somebody might mistake it as a reality and may go ahead to practice it, therefore, we must act now before it is too late,” it added.

The development comes amid the rising cases of drug addiction and theft of mobile phones and other valuables in the state.

It also comes at a time when the insecurity in the country has continued to generate concerns.