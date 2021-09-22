Wednesday, September 22, 2021
    Lawan Names Committee For Electoral Act Amendment

    By Naija247news Editorial Team
    Naija247news Editorial Teamhttps://www.naija247news.com/
    Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

    The President of the Senate on Wednesday named the Senate Leader, Abdullahi Yahaya as the Leader of the seven-member conference committee to meet with the House of Representatives team to iron out the contentious aspects of the Electoral Act (amendment) Bill.

    Other members of the Senate committee are, Kabiru Gaya (North-West), Ajibola Basiru (South-West), Danjuma Goje (North-East), Uche Ekwunife (South-East), Sani Musa (North-Central), and Mathew Urhoghide (South-South).

    A close observation of the seven-member committee members revealed that only one of them (Urhoghide) voted in support of the electronic transmission of results when there was a division on the issue.

    Ekwunife was not available to cast her vote while the remaining four voted against the electronic transmission of results until the Independent National Electoral Commission got approval from the Nigerian Communication Commission and the National Assembly.

